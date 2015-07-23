FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Lupin buys U.S. generics firm Gavis for $880 mln
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

India's Lupin buys U.S. generics firm Gavis for $880 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd, India’s fourth-largest drugmaker by sales, said it had agreed to buy privately-held generics company Gavis for $880 million to strengthen its presence in its largest market, the United States.

The deal, which is cash-free and debt-free, widens the company’s pipeline in dermatology and controlled substance products, Lupin said in a statement.

The company’s shares were down 6 percent at 1,723 rupees as of 0936 GMT on the NSE. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.