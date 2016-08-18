FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gawker.com to shut down next week
August 18, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

Gawker.com to shut down next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. internet publisher Gawker Media Group said on Thursday that it would shut operations of online news and gossip website Gawker.com next week, ending a 14-year run.

Gawker said near-term plans for the website's coverage and its archives have not yet been finalized. (bit.ly/2bLN6VY)

The decision comes two days after Univision Holdings Inc won a bankruptcy auction to acquire Gawker for $135 million, outbidding media company Ziff Davis LLC.

Gawker sought bankruptcy in June after facing a $140 million court judgment following an invasion of privacy lawsuit from former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan over the publication of excerpts from a sex tape. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

