FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former wrestler Hulk Hogan to serve on Gawker creditor committee
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
June 25, 2016 / 12:46 AM / a year ago

Former wrestler Hulk Hogan to serve on Gawker creditor committee

Jessica DiNapoli

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, whose lawsuit against Gawker Media LLC precipitated its bankruptcy, will serve on the committee of unsecured creditors, according to a court filing.

The U.S. Trustee, a bankruptcy watchdog, appointed Hogan to the committee on Friday. Hogan won a $140 million judgment against Gawker in a lawsuit after the gossip website published an excerpt from a sex tape in which he appeared.

Gawker filed for bankruptcy this month with a plan to sell itself to online publisher Ziff Davis LLC for $90 million, setting the floor for bids in a court-supervised auction scheduled to take place later this summer.

The committee makes sure value is maximized for creditors, and in this case will ensure the sale generates the biggest recovery possible, according to attorneys familiar with the case.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.