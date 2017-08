Gay rights advocate Evan Wolfson on Thursday joined international law firm Dentons as a senior counsel in its New York office.

Wolfson, viewed as a key architect in the battle for same-sex marriage, will spearhead firm diversity initiatives while advising clients on human rights and public policy matters, the firm said in a statement.

