FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Gaylord to buy $185 mln of its shares from TRT Holdings
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 11:05 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Gaylord to buy $185 mln of its shares from TRT Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to make clear the company is buying shares from TRT, not that it is buying shares on the open market)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Aug 7 (Reuters) - Gaylord Entertainment Co : * Announces repurchase of $185 million of its shares of common stock from TRT Holdings * Aggregate purchase price in the privately negotiated transaction was $185 million, or $37.00 per share * Says funded the purchase price with borrowings under its existing $925 million credit facility * Entered deal with TRT Holdings pursuant to which co repurchased 5 million shares concurrently with execution of agreement (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.