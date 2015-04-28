For employers, state bans on gay marriage impact the bottom line

(Reuters) - The focus of Tuesday’s U.S. Supreme Court arguments about the validity of state bans on gay marriage will be on the constitutional principle of equal protection under the law, but major employers are using their clout with the court to make the case that such bans are detrimental to business.

The argument being made by many corporate giants, captured in a March amicus brief on behalf of 379 companies, law firms and trade groups, is that universal marriage would put an end to complex and costly workarounds developed over the past two decades to provide full benefits to gay employees.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DGtTGW