U.S. Labor Department extends leave protections to same-sex couples

(Reuters) - The Department of Labor on Wednesday formally issued a rule extending family medical-leave protections to workers in same-sex marriages, regardless of whether the state they live in allows gay nuptials.

The new rule, which takes effect March 27, requires companies to follow the marriage laws of states in which employees were wed, rather than where they reside, for the purpose of applying the federal Family and Medical Leave Act.

