International Criminal Court examines Gaza flotilla raid
May 14, 2013 / 5:26 PM / in 4 years

International Criminal Court examines Gaza flotilla raid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE, May 14 (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor said on Tuesday she would open a preliminary examination into the events surrounding the 2010 Israeli raid on a humanitarian aid flotilla bound from Turkey to the Gaza strip in which nine people died.

The prosecutor said in a statement she was obliged to open a preliminary examination following a referral from the Indian Ocean island nation of Comoros, to which one of the vessels raided was registered. Few preliminary examinations ever lead to a full investigation, let alone a trial.

“My office will be conducting a preliminary examination in order to establish whether the criteria for opening an investigation are met,” she said in response to the referral, which was transmitted by a Turkish law firm. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; editing by Mike Collett-White)

