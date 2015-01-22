FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

Gazit-Globe buys 13.9 pct of Atrium, raises stake to 54 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Gazit-Globe, Israel’s largest real estate investment company, said it bought a 13.9 percent stake in Atrium European Real Estate for 229 million euro ($265 million) from CPI CEE Management LLC.

Gazit-Globe said it paid 4.4 euro per share for the 52 million shares and raised its stake in Atrium to 54 percent on a diluted basis to become the sole controlling shareholder.

Atrium’s financial results will be consolidated into Gazit-Globe starting in the first quarter of 2015. Gazit-Globe said it would record a non-cash loss of about 100 million shekels ($25 million) in the current quarter due to a difference in currency translation.

($1 = 0.8636 euros)

$1 = 3.9393 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen

