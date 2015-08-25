FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel real estate firm Gazit-Globe raises $190 mln in bond issue
August 25, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Israel real estate firm Gazit-Globe raises $190 mln in bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Gazit-Globe has completed a public bond offering in Israel, raising 730 million shekels ($190 million), Israel’s largest real estate investment company said on Tuesday.

The bonds, yielding 3.93 percent, bear a coupon rate of 4.0 percent per year, adjusted to Israeli inflation. Repayment of the principal will begin in June 2023 with a final maturity date in June 2027.

The bonds have a credit rating of “AA-” with a stable outlook from Standard & Poor’s subsidiary Maalot and “Aa3” with a stable outlook from Moody’s subsidiary Midroog.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes. ($1 = 3.8440 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

