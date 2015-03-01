Israel's Gazit-Globe buys rest of Sao Paulo shopping centre

TEL AVIV, March 1 (Reuters) - Israeli real estate investment firm Gazit-Globe said on Sunday its wholly owned subsidiary Gazit Brasil will buy the remaining 40 percent of Mais Shopping in the city of Sao Paulo for 75 million reais ($26 million).

Gazit Brasil bought 60 percent of the shopping centre, its fourth in Sao Paulo, in February for 125 million reais.

Built in 2010, the shopping centre has 238 stores. The transaction includes 1,150 square meters of adjacent land available for future expansion. ($1 = 2.8380 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)