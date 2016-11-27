FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Gazit-Globe CEO Lavine resigns, to be replaced by Dori Segal
November 27, 2016 / 8:06 AM / 9 months ago

Gazit-Globe CEO Lavine resigns, to be replaced by Dori Segal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate development firm, said on Sunday Chief Executive Officer Rachel Lavine will step down on Jan. 31 and be replaced by executive vice chairman Dori Segal.

The company did not provide a reason for Lavine's resignation.

Segal had served as Gazit's CEO between 1998 and 2008 and CEO of Canadian unit First Capital Realty (FCR) from 2000 to 2015. He is currently chairman of FCR.

Lavine agreed to continue to serve as vice chair of Gazit subsidiary Atrium European Real Estate. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
