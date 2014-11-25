FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli real estate investor Gazit-Globe moves to Q3 loss
November 25, 2014

Israeli real estate investor Gazit-Globe moves to Q3 loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Gazit-Globe, Israel’s largest real estate investment company, swung to a loss in the third quarter mainly due to losses from currency hedging transactions and said it would raise its dividend by 2 percent in 2015.

Gazit-Globe said on Tuesday it lost 13 million shekels ($3.4 million) in the third quarter, compared with a profit of 314 million a year earlier. The 2013 quarter was boosted by a one-time gain.

Rental income in the quarter fell 4 percent to 1.2 billion shekels, but was unchanged excluding exchange rate effects. Funds from operation rose 2 percent to 150 million shekels.

Net operating income, which reflects the group’s core business, slipped 2 percent to 840 million shekels but rose 2 percent excluding exchange rate effects.

It will pay a dividend of 0.45 shekel a share for the third quarter, representing an annual payout of 1.8 shekels. The company said it will pay a quarterly dividend of 0.46 shekel a share in 2015.

Beginning in 2016, the company will announce changes to its dividend policy for the coming year in January.

Gazit-Globe operates in the United States through Equity One and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc . It is the largest shareholder in Finland’s Citycon and together with Citigroup controls shopping mall developer Atrium European Real Estate. (1 US dollar = 3.8627 Israeli shekel) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
