9 months ago
Israeli real estate developer Gazit-Globe swings to profit in Q3
November 23, 2016 / 8:25 AM / 9 months ago

Israeli real estate developer Gazit-Globe swings to profit in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Nov 23 (Reuters) -

* Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate development company, moved to a profit in the third quarter, boosted by a fair value gain from investment property and higher finance income.

* Net profit was 381 million shekels ($99 million) in the quarter compared with a loss of 92 million a year earlier.

* Rental income decreased to 1.51 billion shekels from 1.55 billion, while net operating income (NOI) slipped to 1.06 billion from 1.07 billion. Excluding the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, NOI increased 0.3 percent.

* The fair value gain from investment property and property under development was 291 million shekels in the third quarter versus stability a year earlier.

* Gazit-Globe will pay a quarterly dividend of 0.35 shekel per share, unchanged from the second quarter.

*

* ($1 = 3.8600 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

