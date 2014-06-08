Gazit-Globe unit selling six U.S. medical office buildings

TEL AVIV, June 8 (Reuters) - Gazit-Globe, Israel’s largest real estate investment firm, said on Sunday its wholly owned subsidiary ProMed Properties sold five medical office buildings in the United States and is in the final stages of selling another property.

The six buildings, which comprise 41,000 square meters, will bring Gazit-Globe $200 million.

The sale of the sixth building is expected to be completed by June 30.

The buildings carry debt of $106 million, of which $90 million will be transferred to the buyer, who was not named. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)