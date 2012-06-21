FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2012 / 10:50 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-Gazit-Globe to take Gazit America private

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* To take Gazit America private for C$7.32/shr

* Values Gazit America at about C$170.6 mln

June 21 (Reuters) - Israel-based real estate company Gazit-Globe Ltd said it plans to take Gazit America Inc private for C$7.32 per share, valuing the company at about C$171 million.

Gazit-Globe, which beneficially owns about 73 percent of the outstanding shares of Gazit America, offered C$3.02 in cash and 0.2312 common shares of its unit First Capital Realty Inc for each Gazit America share.

The offer is at a premium of 7 percent to Gazit America shares’ Wednesday close of C$6.85.

Gazit America has interests in 13 rentable properties across Canada.

Gazit-Globe, which operates over 600 properties in more than 20 countries, operates in the United States through Equity One and in Canada through First Capital Reality.

