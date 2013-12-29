FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazit-Globe raises $107 mln in bond offering
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 29, 2013 / 8:37 AM / 4 years ago

Gazit-Globe raises $107 mln in bond offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Gazit-Globe, Israel’s largest real estate investment company, has raised 375 million shekels ($107 million) in a public offering of bonds, the company said on Sunday.

The debentures bear an annual interest rate of 5.35 percent, adjusted for the consumer price index, with a final maturity date of September 2024.

The bonds have a domestic credit rating of “AA-” with a “stable” outlook from Standard & Poor’s Maalot and a rating of “Aa3” with a “stable” outlook from Midroog, the Israeli subsidiary of Moody’s Investors Service.

The company said it will use the proceeds from the offering to refund existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

The underwriters syndicate was led by Leader Capital Markets and Clal Finance.

Gazit-Globe operates in the United States through Equity One and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc . It is also the largest shareholder in Finland’s Citycon and together with Citigroup controls shopping mall developer Atrium European Real Estate.

$1 = 3.49 shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.