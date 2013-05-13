FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P Maalot raises real estate firm Gazit-Globe rating to "AA-"
#Credit Markets
May 13, 2013 / 9:12 AM / in 4 years

S&P Maalot raises real estate firm Gazit-Globe rating to "AA-"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, May 13 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Maalot on Monday raised its credit rating for Gazit-Globe, Israel’s largest real estate investment company, to “AA-” from “A+” citing a steady decline in the firm’s financial leverage.

“The ‘stable’ outlook reflects our estimate that the group will continue to take steps ... to support a continued trend of improvement in the financial profile while maintaining sufficient liquidity and operating stability,” the Israeli unit of S&P said in a statement.

Gazit-Globe operates in the United States through Equity One and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc . It is also the largest shareholder in Finland’s Citycon and together with Citigroup controls shopping mall developer Atrium European Real Estate. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

