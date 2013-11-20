FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Gazit-Globe profit up on gain from Atrium purchase
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2013 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

Israel's Gazit-Globe profit up on gain from Atrium purchase

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Gazit-Globe, Israel’s largest real estate investment company, said on Wednesday its quarterly profit rose sharply due to an accounting gain from the purchase of an additional 5.5 percent stake in subsidiary Atrium .

The company earned 334 million shekels ($95 million) in the third quarter, up from 187 million a year earlier.

Gazit-Globe in August paid 4.3 euros a share for 20.4 million shares in Atrium and booked an accounting gain of 170 million shekels.

Rental income in the quarter fell 7 percent to 1.25 billion shekels though excluding foreign currency effects income rose 3 percent. Funds from operations rose 4 percent in the quarter to 147 million shekels.

Gazit-Globe will pay a quarterly dividend of 0.43 shekels per share, similar to the second quarter. In 2014 it plans to pay a quarterly dividend of at least 0.45 shekels a share, or 1.8 shekels for the year.

In past five years Gazit-Globe has focused on buying and developing properties in major cities in North America, Europe, Brazil and Israel.

“We see a trend of high internal growth in big cities,” Gazit-Globe President Roni Soffer told Reuters. “We have ample liquidity, a strong balance sheet and we are well positioned to take advantage of suitable business opportunities both in existing and new markets.”

Gazit-Globe operates in the United States through Equity One and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc . It is also the largest shareholder in Finland’s Citycon and together with Citigroup controls shopping mall developer Atrium European Real Estate.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.