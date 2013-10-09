Israel's Gazit-Globe plans to list shares on Toronto exchange

TEL AVIV, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Gazit-Globe, Israel’s largest real estate investment company, has applied to list its ordinary shares for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

Gazit-Globe has received the conditional approval of the exchange for the listing, the company said on Wednesday, noting the TSX listing will not be accompanied by an equity offering.

The shares will trade on TSX under the symbol “GZT”.

“Canada has been a core market for Gazit-Globe over the past two decades,” the company’s president, Roni Soffer, said in a statement. “We have made significant efforts in recent years to increase international investors’ awareness of the company and we believe that this listing will further increase our visibility and accessibility to Canadian and other international investors.”

Gazit-Globe operates in the United States through Equity One and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc . It is also the largest shareholder in Finland’s Citycon and together with Citigroup controls shopping mall developer Atrium European Real Estate. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)