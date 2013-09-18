Gazprom prices GBP500m seven-year bond

LONDON, Sept 18 (IFR) - Russia’s Gazprom, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, has priced a GBP500m seven-year bond at par to yield 5.338%.

The notes priced at a spread of 315bp over Gilts, 50bp inside initial price thoughts of Gilts plus 365bp area, and also tighter than the revised guidance of 325bp over, plus or minus 5bp.

Order books for the issue were heard closing at GBP4.75bn, according to a source.

Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on the Reg S-only transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Philip Wright)