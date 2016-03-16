FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprom revises talk on CHF500m November 2018 bond to 3.50% area
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Gazprom revises talk on CHF500m November 2018 bond to 3.50% area

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Russia’s Gazprom has revised price talk on a November 2018 Swiss franc bond to 3.50% coupon area with the size set at CHF500m, according to a lead.

This compares to an initial level of 3.625% area, which was released earlier on Wednesday.

Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank and UBS are running the transaction, which is expected to price later on Wednesday, potentially at short notice.

Gazprom is rated Ba1 by Moody‘s, BB+ by Standard & Poor’s and BBB- by Fitch, all with a negative outlook.

Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.