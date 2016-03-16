Gazprom revises talk on CHF500m November 2018 bond to 3.50% area

LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Russia’s Gazprom has revised price talk on a November 2018 Swiss franc bond to 3.50% coupon area with the size set at CHF500m, according to a lead.

This compares to an initial level of 3.625% area, which was released earlier on Wednesday.

Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank and UBS are running the transaction, which is expected to price later on Wednesday, potentially at short notice.

Gazprom is rated Ba1 by Moody‘s, BB+ by Standard & Poor’s and BBB- by Fitch, all with a negative outlook.