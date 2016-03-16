FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom sets final coupon on CHF500m November 2018 bond at 3.375%
March 16, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Gazprom sets final coupon on CHF500m November 2018 bond at 3.375%

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Russia’s Gazprom has set the final coupon on a CHF500m November 2018 bond at 3.375%, according to a deal lead.

This compares to an initial level of 3.625% area and revised price talk of 3.50% area, both released earlier on Wednesday.

Order books for the deal close at 12:15 CET.

Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank and UBS are running the transaction, which is expected to price early Wednesday afternoon.

Gazprom is rated Ba1 by Moody‘s, BB+ by Standard & Poor’s and BBB- by Fitch, all with a negative outlook. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)

