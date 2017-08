LONDON, March 22 (IFR) - Gazprom has mandated Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank, JP Morgan and VTB Capital as joint lead managers and bookrunners for fixed income investor meetings in Edinburgh and London, commencing March 27, according to a lead.

A Reg S only senior unsecured sterling-denominated benchmark-size intermediate maturity debt offering will follow.

The company is rated Ba1/BB+/BBB-. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)