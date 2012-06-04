Gazprom: no discussions to buy BP stake in TNK-BP-Ifax

MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - The head of world’s top gas producer Gazprom said on Monday the company has not discussed a possibility of acquiring BP’s stake in Anglo-Russian venture TNK-BP, Interfax news agency reported.

Alexei Miller also said that French major Total and Norway’s Statoil may see their stakes in Shtokman gas project downsized if a new partner is admitted.

Gazprom controls 51 percent in the project, which expects to produce gas from the offshore deposits in the Barents Sea. Total owns 25 percent, while Statoil has 24 percent in the venture. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)