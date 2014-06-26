Gazprom says yuan payments may feature in dealing with China

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s top natural gas producer Gazprom is preparing to get payments in the yuan currency while selling gas to China, its Chief Financial Officer Andrei Kruglov said.

Gazprom has agreed to sell China pipeline gas in the amount of 38 billion cubic metres a year starting from 2018. The deal is valued at $400 billion.

“We are ready for payments in yuan, it is quite normal,” Kruglov told a briefing. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Megan Davies)