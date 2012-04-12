FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprom 2011 dividend seen at around 9 rbls/share-Ifax
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 12, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

Gazprom 2011 dividend seen at around 9 rbls/share-Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom’s management recommended to pay around 9 roubles ($0.30) per share in 2011 dividend, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources.

A Gazprom’s spokesperson declined to comment.

In December, the gas company said its board recommended to pay 8.39 roubles per share in dividend on 2011 results, more than twice comparing to the previous dividend pay-out.

The company has said total dividend pay out on 2011 results would be 198.6 billion roubles ($6.70 billion) comparing to 3.85 roubles per share or 91 billion on 2010 results.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.