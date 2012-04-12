FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom recommends 2011 dividend of 8.97 rbls/share
April 12, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

Gazprom recommends 2011 dividend of 8.97 rbls/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 12 (Reuters) - The management of Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom recommended its board approve a 2011 dividend payment of 8.97 roubles ($0.30) per share, the company said on Thursday.

In December, the gas company said its board recommended to pay 8.39 roubles per share in dividends, more than double the previous pay out.

The company has said that the total dividend pay out on 2011 results would be 198.6 billion roubles ($6.70 billion) compared to 3.85 roubles per share or 91 billion roubles a year earlier.

$1 = 29.6250 Russian roubles Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alfred Kueppers

