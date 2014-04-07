FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom management recommends 20 pct dividend rise - report
April 7, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Gazprom management recommends 20 pct dividend rise - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 7 (Reuters) - The management of Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom recommended the board approve a 20 percent increase in dividend payouts on 2013 results, Interfax news agency cited a source familiar with the situation as saying on Monday.

The source said the management recommended increasing the dividend to 7.2 roubles per share from 5.99 roubles per share, paid on 2012 results, according to the report.

A spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

