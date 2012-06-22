UPDATE 1-Gazprom and EDF team up in Europe power generation

* Companies to build and acquire power plants in Europe

* Gazprom to be exclusive gas supplier to jointly held plants

* Gazprom failed to agree with Germany’s RWE (Adds detail)

MOSCOW, June 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom and France’s EDF agreed to jointly build and acquire existing gas-fired power plants in Europe, Gazprom said on Friday.

“The agreement also states that Gazprom will be exclusive gas supplier for jointly-owned power stations,” Gazprom said about the cooperation with EDF, which is also its partner in the Moscow-backed South Stream pipeline project, designed to deliver Russian gas to Southern Europe.

The Russian gas giant, which holds 27 percent of Europe’s gas market, has long been trying to make a foray into European Union power generation.

Last year its attempt to join forces with German’s RWE failed as the partners were unable to agree on the joint project.

Gazprom had also been in talks with France’s GDF Suez over the possibility of exploring energy projects. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by John Bowker and Hans-Juergen Peters)