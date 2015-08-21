FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprom receives extension till end of Sept to reply to EU charges
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2015 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

Gazprom receives extension till end of Sept to reply to EU charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW/BRUSSELS, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Friday it had until the end of September to submit a written response to claims by the European Commission that it had abused its market position, having been granted a two-week extension.

In April EU anti-trust regulators charged Gazprom with abusing its dominant position in Poland, Hungary and six other countries in Eastern Europe following more than two years of investigation.

The European Commission said Gazprom had until Sept 28 to submit the written response to its claims. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Barbara Lewis; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.