BRUSSELS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The European Commission has an opened an investigation into Russia’s Gazprom on concerns the natural gas giant is abusing its dominant market position in central and eastern Europe, the EU regulator said on Tuesday.

“The Commission has concerns that Gazprom may be abusing its dominant market position in upstream gas supply markets,” the EU competition watchdog said in a statement. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak)