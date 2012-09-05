FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom tells EU it is under Russian state protection
September 5, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

Gazprom tells EU it is under Russian state protection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Gazprom said on Wednesday that the European Union should treat it as a Russian state owned-company while investigating its practices in Europe.

Gazprom issued the statement a day after the European Commision said it has launched a probe regarding concerns that the world’s top natural gas producer was abusing its dominant position in central and eastern Europe in upstream gas supply markets.

Gazprom said it is ready for a dialog with the Commission, adding that its pricing policies in Europe correspond to other companies’ practice. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)

