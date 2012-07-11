FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprom's cuts Eurobond yield guidance - source
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 11, 2012 / 12:46 PM / in 5 years

Gazprom's cuts Eurobond yield guidance - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom, the world’s top gas producer, has cut the yield guidance on its planned dollar and euro Eurobonds, a source in the financial sector told Reuters on Wednesday.

The source said that Gazprom, which plans to issue a 10-year dollar Eurobond, has cut the guidance to 5.125 percent, down from earlier 5.5 percent.

The guidance for the company’s euro Eurobond has been lowered to 275 basis points over swap from earlier 290-300 basis points over swap.

A banking source has told Reuters that Gazprom may tap the Eurobond market with a dual-tranche deal worth up to $2 billion. Road show started on Monday, July 9. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.