Gazprom's cuts Eurobond yield guidance - source

MOSCOW, July 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom, the world’s top gas producer, has cut the yield guidance on its planned dollar and euro Eurobonds, a source in the financial sector told Reuters on Wednesday.

The source said that Gazprom, which plans to issue a 10-year dollar Eurobond, has cut the guidance to 5.125 percent, down from earlier 5.5 percent.

The guidance for the company’s euro Eurobond has been lowered to 275 basis points over swap from earlier 290-300 basis points over swap.

A banking source has told Reuters that Gazprom may tap the Eurobond market with a dual-tranche deal worth up to $2 billion. Road show started on Monday, July 9. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)