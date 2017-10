MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom plans to raise 250 million euros in order to top-up its Eurobond issue, maturing in 2017, with a yield of 3.755 percent, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Thursday.

In early July, Gazprom placed $1 billion worth of 10-year Eurobonds at a yield of 4.95 percent and a five-year tranche worth 750 million euros at mid-swaps plus 270 basis points. (Reporting by Elena Orekhova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)