FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprom sets guidance of 4.75%-5% yield on new one-year bond
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 5, 2014 / 12:06 PM / 3 years ago

Gazprom sets guidance of 4.75%-5% yield on new one-year bond

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (IFR) - Russia’s Gazprom has opened books on a new one-year US dollar Eurobond, setting yield guidance of 4.75%-5%, according to sources.

The state-owned company, rated Baa1/BBB-/BBB, is marketing the deal via JP Morgan.

Gazprom was last in the market in February this year when it issued a 750m 3.6% seven-year Eurobond.

It is a rare instance of a state-owned Russian company venturing into international bond markets since the US and Europe imposed a second round of sanctions on Russia this summer.

JP Morgan declined to comment. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.