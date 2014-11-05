UPDATE 1-Gazprom starts marketing new one-year US dollar bond

(Adds detail, market reaction)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Nov 5 (IFR) - Russian state-owned company Gazprom is set to bring the first international public bond issue from the country since June 2014, despite the prohibitive cost of funding it is having to pay to bring the trade.

Gazprom is one of the few large state-owned companies that is not on the European sanctions list - subsidiary Gazprom Neft is - although it was put on the US sanctions list in September.

Issuance from Russian borrowers has dropped off a cliff this year as a result of tensions between Russia and the Ukraine.

Russia’s largest lender Sberbank was the last state-owned Russian company to issue an international bond. That 1bn 3.352% 2019 trade priced in June this year.

Soon after, an escalation in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia prompted Europe and US to slap a second, more rigorous round of sanctions on Russia and some of its companies.

Gazprom, rated Baa1/BBB-/BBB, opened books on the new Reg S/144a one-year US dollar Eurobond at yield guidance of 4.75%-5%, according to sources.

One banker away from the trade estimated that Gazprom was having to pay as much as 165bp of new issue premium at the wide end of guidance.

This is based on Gazprom’s outstanding 5.092% November 2015 US dollar notes, which were trading at a Z-spread of 300bp at the time of announcement, he said.

Tradeweb shows the note opening Wednesday at a Z-spread of 315bp.

The guidance translates to a swap spread of 441bp-466bp, suggesting up to 151bp of new issue premium by IFR calculations.

Market participants questioned why the company felt the need to come to market at such prohibitive levels.

One banker suggested that the note was “effectively a bridge, in note format”, suggesting that the issuer is tiding things over until the sanctions are potentially lifted in the second half of 2015.

TREMENDOUS VALUE

Either way, the new bond is offering tremendous value against Gazprom’s curve, said one trader covering emerging markets.

“Gazprom’s five-year is trading only a little wider than the levels being offered here, so you can effectively sell the five-year notes and pick up similar value for just one-year risk. I expect investors are going to jump at this opportunity,” he said.

Gazprom’s 9.25% 2019 note was trading at a yield of 5.5% when markets opened on Wednesday. In spread terms it opened Wednesday at Z+394, according to Tradeweb, well inside where the new bond is being marketed.

Most of Gazprom’s shorter-dated bonds widened on Thursday as investors freed up space to put in orders for the new bond.

The fact that JP Morgan is the lead manager suggests the US government has signed off on the deal, said Timothy Ash, head of EM strategy ex-Africa for Standard Bank.

But there is always the tail risk that Gazprom could be added to the sanctions list in Europe in the future, said a banker, which may partly explain the generous guidance.

JP Morgan declined to comment.

Gazprom was last in the market in February this year when it issued a 750m 3.6% seven-year Eurobond. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)