Gazprom to price US$700m one-year Eurobond at 4.45% yield
#Credit Markets
November 5, 2014 / 3:41 PM / 3 years ago

Gazprom to price US$700m one-year Eurobond at 4.45% yield

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (IFR) - Russia’s Gazprom is set to price a US$700m one-year Eurobond at a yield of 4.45%, according to sources.

The state-owned gas producer, rated Baa1/BBB-/BBB, earlier today opened books on a new one-year US dollar Eurobond, setting yield guidance of 4.75%-5%.

The deal is being marketed via sole lead manager JP Morgan.

The new notes have an expected rating of BBB from Fitch.

Gazprom was last in the market in February this year, when it issued a 750m 3.6% seven-year Eurobond.

It is a rare instance of a state-owned Russian company venturing into international bond markets since the US and Europe imposed a second round of sanctions on Russia this summer.

JP Morgan declined to comment. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Philip Wright)

