Gazprom says Russian gas exports to Europe up 2.4 pct in Q1 y/y
April 4, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

Gazprom says Russian gas exports to Europe up 2.4 pct in Q1 y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Friday its gas exports to the European Union and Turkey increased by 2.4 percent to 43 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the first quarter, year-on-year.

It said that exports to Great Britain jumped by more than 30 percent to over 4.4 bcm, while Germany, Russia’s largest natural gas consumer, increased purchases by 15 percent to 10.4 bcm.

Last year, Russia’s gas exports to Europe reached a record high 162 bcm. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

