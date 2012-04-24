Gazprom says April gas exports to Europe over plan

MOSCOW, April 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday gas exports to Europe, its key source of revenues, has been 6 percent above the planned level for April.

The company did not disclose the exact volume of export in April.

Earlier this month, Alexander Medvedev, in charge of Gazprom exports, said the company’s exports to Europe might be less than the the 154 billion cubic metres it projected as it faced stiff competition from liquefied natural gas as well as a cheaper spot market.

Last year Gazprom’s exports to the European Union, which account for around a half of the company’s total revenues, stood at 150 billion cubic metres. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)