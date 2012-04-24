FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprom says April gas exports to Europe over plan
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 24, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

Gazprom says April gas exports to Europe over plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday gas exports to Europe, its key source of revenues, has been 6 percent above the planned level for April.

The company did not disclose the exact volume of export in April.

Earlier this month, Alexander Medvedev, in charge of Gazprom exports, said the company’s exports to Europe might be less than the the 154 billion cubic metres it projected as it faced stiff competition from liquefied natural gas as well as a cheaper spot market.

Last year Gazprom’s exports to the European Union, which account for around a half of the company’s total revenues, stood at 150 billion cubic metres. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.