Gazprom to repay Europe around 1 bln euros in Q2-Q4
September 10, 2012 / 2:26 PM / in 5 years

Gazprom to repay Europe around 1 bln euros in Q2-Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom will repay around 1 billion euros ($1.28 billion) to its European clients in the April through December period of this year as part of an agreement to cut gas prices, a Gazprom official said on Monday.

The bulk of the repayments will be received by Germany’s top utility E.ON.

Gazprom had agreed to tweak long-term deals with key European customers who claimed that the Russian gas prices were too high. The company has said its retroactive payments exceeded 78 billion roubles ($2.43 billion) in the first quarter.

Gazprom’s Deputy Chief Executive Alexander Medvedev told a conference call that the amount would be “significantly lower” for the rest of the year and total around 1 billion euros, “plus or minus 10 to 15 percent”. ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

