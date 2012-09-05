FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Gazprom gas flows to Europe down 10 pct in Jan-Aug-source
September 5, 2012 / 10:10 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Gazprom gas flows to Europe down 10 pct in Jan-Aug-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)

MOSCOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Gazprom’s gas exports to Europe fell 10 percent in January-August, year-on-year, a Gazprom source told Reuters on Wednesday, showing the Russian gas export monopoly’s grip on its key market is slipping.

Gazprom faces a European Commission probe launched on concerns that the world’s top natural gas producer was abusing its dominant position in central and eastern Europe in upstream gas supply markets.

The source said exports fell almost 10 percent to 91.9 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the first eight months of the year. The slide in exported volumes slowed from 12 percent in January-July.

Gazprom, which covers over a quarter of Europe’s gas needs, has said it expects to export 150 bcm of gas to the European Union this year, unchanged from 2011. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)

