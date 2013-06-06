Gazprom's Medvedev demands full access to Nord Stream link Opal

* Blames poor volumes through subsea pipe on EU restrictions

* EU regulation prevents full access for outside suppliers

* Gazprom bets on future EU gas demand rising

LEIPZIG, Germany, June 6 (Reuters) - European Union regulations are hampering Gazprom’s use of its Nord Stream subsea gas pipeline, the Russian firm’s deputy chief executive said on Thursday, demanding full access to an inland transit link.

Gazprom would continue to pressure the EU to lift restrictions on its use of the Opal pipeline meant to transport gas from a northern German landing point for Nord Stream’s Siberian gas to the Czech Republic, Alexander Medvedev said.

“This results in Nord Stream being only half full, while in the winter we have had to use gas from storage to reach our customers,” he told reporters, in the latest complaint by the Russian company against EU efforts to stop suppliers from dominating transport networks.

“We hope that reason and logic will prevail as pipelines should not lay idle. It is also a precedent for South Stream,” he added in reference to the pipeline Russia is building under the Black Sea, due to be completed by 2015.

Gazprom’s access to the 470 kilometre Opal pipeline is limited because of the EU’s 3rd Energy Package legislation, which aims to prevent firms that already dominate supply from dominating transport networks too.

The combined capacity of the Nord Stream pipeline is 55 bcm a year but Gazprom, which heads the consortium of shareholders, has been pumping only half that.

However, there are other reasons why Gazprom’s business might be suffering, other than regulation, and indicated by the fact that no-one else is using Opal.

An oversupply of gas globally, customer demand for lower prices and competition from origins such as Norway have also been posing challenges.

Medvedev said Europe’s renewable energy expansion and the rise of gas hubs that trade short-term gas undermined the role of Gazprom’s pipeline gas as well.

However, his firm remained committed to Europe because it saw long-term demand rising. “We still have a product that is in demand,” he said.

Gazprom believed that by 2020 there would be additional gas demand of 60 to 80 bcm per annum, as Europe’s domestic resources were shrinking, he said.

Additional demand by 2025 would amount to 120 bcm and by 2035 to 200 bcm.

On Tuesday, Medvedev announced gas price cuts of 7 to 10 percent, or less for European buyers, also in response to competition from cheaper liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal in power generation. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Mark Potter)