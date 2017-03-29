Gazprom Germania says to lay off staff in restructuring move

FRANKFURT, March 29 (Reuters) - A spokesman for Gazprom in Germany said on Wednesday that the company's Berlin-based subsidiary, Gazprom Germania, will be laying off an unspecified number of staff, confirming a media report.

The spokesman said the unit, which has annual sales of 17 billion euros ($18.3 billion) and steers around 50 units across 20 countries via Berlin, was looking to eliminate duplicate structures in an overhaul driven by its Russian parent.

"It is about creating synergies and getting rid of redundant structures," he said, adding the layoffs would be done in close coordination with the works council.

The Handelsblatt business daily had reported the job cuts would amount to 100 out of 230 staff. ($1 = 0.9273 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Christoph Steitz)