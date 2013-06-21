FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom says won't bid for Greek gas firm DEPA
#Daimler
June 21, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

Gazprom says won't bid for Greek gas firm DEPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s state-run gas export monopoly Gazprom will not bid for Greek natural gas company DEPA in a possible new privatisation tender, said the head of Gazprom’s export arm.

Asked whether Gazprom would bid again if there was a new tender in Greece, Alexander Medvedev said: “No, we won’t go.”

Athens, which has a goal to raise 1.8 billion euros ($2.37 billion) from asset sales by the end of September, failed earlier this month to attract any binding bids for DEPA and said it would launch a new tender in the future. ($1 = 0.7590 euros) (Reporting by Melissa Akin and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Elizabeth Piper)

