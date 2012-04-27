FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom gas extraction tax to double in '15-MinFin
April 27, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 5 years

Gazprom gas extraction tax to double in '15-MinFin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom, currently paying mineral extraction tax at a rate of 509 roubles ($17.37) per thousand cubic metres, is likely to see the rate more than double to 1,060 roubles in 2015, Russia’s top tax official said on Friday.

“Our assumption is that Gazprom’s mineral extraction tax rate, which was 509 roubles in 2012, will increase to about 1,060 roubles in the second half of 2015,” Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Shatalov told Reuters.

“For independents the rate will be nearly brought in line with the rate paid by Gazprom in that period. If the co-efficient for independents is 0.493 in 2012, it will be a little less than one (in 2015),” Shatalov said. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Melissa Akin; )

