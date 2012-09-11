Gazprom says increases 2012 investments by $6.3 bln

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom, which has been suffering from decreasing gas output on the back of falling demand, said on Tuesday it increased 2012 investment programme by 198 billion roubles ($6.27 billion) to 975 billion roubles.

The company press office declined further comments after the management board decision.

Gazprom, which has been criticised by analysts for failing to stick to cost-effective policies, traditionally increases its capital expenditure forecast several times during the course of the year.