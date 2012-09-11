FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprom says increases 2012 investments by $6.3 bln
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
September 11, 2012 / 3:51 PM / 5 years ago

Gazprom says increases 2012 investments by $6.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom, which has been suffering from decreasing gas output on the back of falling demand, said on Tuesday it increased 2012 investment programme by 198 billion roubles ($6.27 billion) to 975 billion roubles.

The company press office declined further comments after the management board decision.

Gazprom, which has been criticised by analysts for failing to stick to cost-effective policies, traditionally increases its capital expenditure forecast several times during the course of the year.

$1 = 31.5650 Russian roubles Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.