MOSCOW, May 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Thursday it was considering deliveries of gas to Japan via pipeline, and raised the prospect in a meeting with a Japanese parliamentary delegation in Moscow.

“The sides touched upon a possibility of working on a project for pipeline gas supplies from Russia to Japan,” Gazprom said in a statement. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)