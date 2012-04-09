Gazprom Neft recommends 65 pct y/y rise in 2011 div

MOSCOW, April 9 (Reuters) - Gazprom Neft, Russia’s No. 5 oil producer, said on Monday its board of directors recommended a 2011 dividend payment of 7.4 roubles ($0.25) per share, a 65 percent increase from the previous year.

Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of the world’s top gas producer Gazprom, said that if shareholders approve the payout it would total 34.61 billion roubles ($1.18 billion), or 22 percent of the company’s net profit. ($1 = 29.4550 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)