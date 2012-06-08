FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom Neft says no plans to buy BP's stake in TNK-BP
June 8, 2012

Gazprom Neft says no plans to buy BP's stake in TNK-BP

MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - The head of Gazprom Neft , the oil arm of Russia’s gas producer Gazprom , said on Friday the company has no plans to buy BP’s stake in Anglo-Russian venture TNK-BP.

“We haven’t received an offer to buy BP’s stake, we haven’t looked into possibility of acquiring BP’s stake in TNK-BP, we haven’t offered to acquire BP’s stake in TNK-BP ourselves,” Gazprom Neft’s head Alexander Dyukov told reporters.

The British oil major said last week it would pursue a sale after receiving expressions of interest in its one-half stake in TNK-BP, Russia’s third-largest oil producer, amid a shareholders spat.

Sources familiar with the matter said BP has been approached by state energy holding company Rosneftegaz, which controls a stake of more than 75 percent in Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil firm.

Some analysts believe that Gazprom Neft may also emerge as a bidder for BP’s stake.

